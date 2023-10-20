Jordan Ayew reflects on Ghana's AFCON prospects: "Everything has its time"

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has shared his perspective on Ghana's chances of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars are preparing for the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast, scheduled for January 2024, and Ayew is expected to make another AFCON appearance, having featured in six of the past seven tournaments.

In 2015, Ayew played a key role as Ghana reached the AFCON final, marking the team's closest attempt at winning the tournament in recent years. Ghana last secured the title in 1982.

"Everything has its time," Jordan told Crystal Palace website. "When I’m at Palace I focus 100 per cent on Palace, and when I’m with the Ghana national team, I focus 100 per cent on Ghana."

"There’s no problem about thinking what will be happening in three months."

"We’re a team in a building process. We know each other now and we have a good manager in place," he added.

The Black Stars have been drawn into a challenging group for the 2023 AFCON, alongside record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Ayew hopes to be influential in the campaign as Ghana aim to end their decades-long trophy drought.