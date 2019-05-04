GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Jordan Ayew registers assist as Crystal Palace relegate lackluster Cardiff City from Premier League

Published on: 04 May 2019
Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew provided an assist in Crystal Palace 3-2 win against Cardiff City which automatically sent the Blue Birds to the Championship.

Cardiff needed to avoid defeat against the Eagles on Saturday in a bid to stand a chance ahead of the final round of the league.

However, they were dealt a big blow in the 28th minute after Wilfred Zaha combined superbly with Andy Townsend to open the scoring for the visitors.

A minute after the hour mark, Neil Warnock's side equalized through an own goal by Palace's right-back Martin Kelly.

But Crystal Palace regained their lead eight minutes later after Jordan Ayew plays in Michy Batshuayi, who shows great determination to get to the ball before a couple of defenders before blasting home form inside the box.

Andy Townsend netted the Eagles third goal of the game on the 70th minute mark before Bobby Reid pulled a goal for the hosts but it was not enough to save them from relegation.

Jordan was replaced by Max Meyer in the 78th minute.

