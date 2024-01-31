Jordan Ayew returns from AFCON to help Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew returned to club duties a week after Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations elimination to star for Crystal Palace in their game against Sheffield United.

The energetic winger played full throttle as the Eagles defeated Sheffield United 3-2 at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night.

Ayew was all over the pitch as he offered a lot in attack for Palace while also diligently doing his defensive duties.

In a thrilling encounter, it was the visitors who opened the scoring just a minute into the match, after Brereton Diaz fired home for the Blades.

Eberechi Eze responded for the London club 16 minutes later after meeting a lovely assist from Michael Olise.

The leveller lasted for only three minutes as John McAtee restored Sheffield's lead.

Olise spotted Eze again seven minutes later as the English attacking midfielder equalized before half-time.

The French-Algerian winger went on to become the match hero after netting the winner in the second half.