Jordan Ayew returns to action for Crystal Palace after injury scare

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew started and lasted the entire duration of Crystal Palace's game against Fulham at Selhurst Park.

The 32-year-old recovered from an injury he sustained while playing for the Eagles against Aston Villa at the Villa Park last week.

Ayew impressed as Crystal Palace shared the spoils with their London rivals on Saturday, playing a key role in attack and helping in defense as well.

The former Swansea City man has already contributed two goals in six matches this season, and was named Palace's Player of the Month for August.

Compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp started and was replaced by Jean Philippe-Mateta in the second half before Jesurun Rak-Sakyi came on late in the game.