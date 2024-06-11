GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Jordan Ayew reveals he has been playing out of position for Club and Country

Published on: 11 June 2024
Jordan Ayew reveals he has been playing out of position for Club and Country

 

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has disclosed that he has been playing out of position for both his club and the national team for some time now.

The 32-year-old, who has been tasked with leading the Black Stars' attack, has impressively scored four goals in two World Cup qualifiers. Notably, Ayew recorded a hat trick on his 100th cap for Ghana against Central African Republican marking his second hat trick for the national team.

In a post-match interview, Ayew opened up about his positional challenges: "I've been playing out of position for quite some time in the national team and also at the club level. But I have always done my duty, put my country first, and never complained because I always give my all."

He further elaborated on his preferred position: "It's difficult. It's not something that I like to talk about, but obviously, my favorite position right from the academy, in France, and in the national team has always been as a number 9."

Despite the challenges, Ayew emphasized his adaptability: "I understand because I have qualities that allow me to play in the pockets of spaces, and I don't complain."

Ayew's commitment and versatility have been crucial for both club and country, showcasing his dedication and professionalism in every match.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more