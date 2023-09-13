Jordan Ayew scores 20th goal for Ghana and climbs in caps ranking

Jordan Ayew reached scored his 20th goal for Ghana in a friendly match against Liberia held in Accra on Tuesday. Despite challenging pitch conditions, the Black Stars secured a convincing 3-1 victory.

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess by finding the back of the net, sealing the win with a well-placed shot. This goal marked his 20th for the national team since making his debut back in 2010.

Ayew's impact in Tuesday's match was not limited to his goal-scoring. His appearance off the bench also earned him another distinction – he became Ghana's fourth most-capped player, surpassing John Paintsil.

With this achievement, Ayew now stands just one cap away from overtaking third-place Richard Kingson in the all-time appearances list. His brother, Andre Ayew, holds the record for the most-capped player in Ghana's history, boasting an impressive 115 appearances.

Looking ahead, Ayew aims to continue his goal-scoring form in upcoming international assignments. These include the 2026 World Cup qualifiers set to kick off in November and the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament taking place in Ivory Coast. Ayew's contributions will undoubtedly play a crucial role in Ghana's quest for success in these competitions.