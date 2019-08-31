Jordan Ayew scores again as Crystal Palace snatch late winner against Aston Villa

Forward Jordan Ayew continues with his impressive run of form after netting for the second week running as Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

The 27-year old scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute after picking a pass from compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp.

His initial shot deflected off Jack Grealish but the ball came to him and he beautifully curled it pass Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Ayew scored against United last week as the South Londoners secured a famous win at Old Trafford.

The Ghana forward who joined the Eagles in the summer on a permanent deal was replaced with three minutes to end the game. Christian Benteke came on for the in form forward.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was replaced in the 85th minute by Andros Townsend.

Egyptian attacker Mohammed Trezeguet was red carded in the 54th minute as the travelling Villa side played most of the second half with 10 men.