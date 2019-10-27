GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 October 2019
Jordan Ayew scores against Arsenal to register fourth league goal of the season
In-form Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew scored his fourth league goal of the season during Sunday's clash against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Ghana international headed a James McArthur cross from the left to draw the Eagles level at 2-2.

Ayew has hit a rich vein of scoring form and his previous goals have been against Manchester United, Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Arsenal took an early two-zero lead by the 9th minute with goals from Sokratis and David Luiz.

Crystal Palace pulled one back from the spot through Luka Milivojevic.

