Jordan Ayew scores as Crystal Palace Shock Manchester United at Old Trafford

Published on: 24 August 2019

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew opened his account for the season as Crystal Palace stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The striker, who was making a return to the Eagles starting line up fired Crystal Palace into the lead in the 32nd minute to send them into the break with the advantage.

A resilient Palace held the Red Devils for long spells in the game before Daniel James fetched the equalizer with a minute to end the game.

With the game headed for a draw, left back Patrick Van Anholt scores late to hand Crystal Palve their first win of the season.

