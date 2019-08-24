Jordan Ayew scores as Crystal Palace Shock Manchester United at Old Trafford

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew opened his account for the season as Crystal Palace stunned Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The striker, who was making a return to the Eagles starting line up fired Crystal Palace into the lead in the 32nd minute to send them into the break with the advantage.

A resilient Palace held the Red Devils for long spells in the game before Daniel James fetched the equalizer with a minute to end the game.

With the game headed for a draw, left back Patrick Van Anholt scores late to hand Crystal Palve their first win of the season.