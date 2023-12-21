Jordan Ayew scores on return from suspension in M23 derby

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew marked his return from suspension with a brilliant finish but it wasn’t enough as Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Brighton in the M23 derby on Thursday night.

It was the striker’s second goal of the season, having served a match suspension following his sending off in the defeat against Liverpool.

Ayew had opened the scoring for Crystal Palace on the stroke of half-time, and the home side were eight minutes of normal time away from ending their six-match winless run.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen had gifted Michael Olise possession and the forward's long cross found Ayew who finished at the back post.

After Welbeck's leveller, his first goal since scoring at Manchester United in September, the visitors looked most likely to net a winner.

They came close in bizarre circumstances when Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson punched a cross against the head of Welbeck and was fortunate to see the ball bounce wide.

It meant that, for a fifth consecutive meeting, this fixture at Selhurst Park ended in a 1-1 draw.