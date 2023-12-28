Jordan Ayew serves sumptuous assist in Crystal Palace's defeat to Chelsea

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew continued his rich form for Crystal Palace after delivering his sixth goal contribution in the Premier League this season.

The 32-year-old served the assist to Michael Olise's levelled as the Eagles suffered a late defeat at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Ayew had scored on Christmas eve following his return from suspension to help his side to a 1-1 draw against Brighton.

The Blues started the game brightly after Ukranian forward Mikhail Mudryk opened the scoring after just 13 minutes minutes.

The visitors levelled at the stroke of half-time through Olise, who made no mistake from a perfectly read Ayew pass.

However, late into the game the South London outfit conceded a penalty, which was converted by Noni Madueke as Chelsea secured all three points.

Ayew was later replaced by compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp.

The former Swansea City attacker has been named in Ghana's provisional squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.