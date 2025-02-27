Jordan Ayew set to be named new Black Stars captain - Report

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew is reportedly set to be named the new captain of Ghana’s senior national team.

According to Joy Sports, the Leicester City striker will assume the role ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar slated for next month.

The leadership shake-up comes after Thomas Partey, who previously served as the first deputy under AndrÃ© Ayew, opted against retaining the position. As a result, Alexander Djiku has been appointed as the new first deputy captain.

Partey’s decision brings an end to his six-year tenure as vice-captain, a role he has held since 2019.

Jordan Ayew last captained the Black Stars during the final round of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger, stepping in for AndrÃ© Ayew and Partey. He was initially overlooked in favor of Mohammed Kudus for the previous doubleheader against Sudan.

The report further states that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has implemented a new approach to captaincy selections, prioritizing longevity as the key criterion. These changes are set to take effect in March 2025.

Head coach Otto Addo hopes the new leadership structure will help improve the team’s performance following a challenging 2024 campaign.