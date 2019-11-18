Jordan Ayew sets penalty scoring record, converts ten of his last ten

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has scored ten of his last ten penalties for both club and country since 2013.

The striker's unassailable record put him in a class of players with a good record of scoring from the spot.

Ayew's record dates back to his days with French giants Olympique Marseille, when he scored in their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.

The Crystal Palace attacker also scored three penalties during his loan spell at Lorient, including one against his parent club Olympique Marseille.

He went on to score for Ghana at the Nations Cup in 2015 against Equatorial Guinea as the Black Stars progressed to the finals of the Africa Cup.

He scored two penalties at Aston Villa before scoring once at Swansea City.

The 28-year old also scored in Ghana's 2-0 win at Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

His goal against Sao Tome and Principe was the tenth penalty scored.