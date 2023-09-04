Jordan Ayew shares excitement after winning Crystal Palace Player of the Month award

Jordan Ayew has reacted to winning the Crystal Palace Player of the Month award following his splendid performances in August.

The Ghana international served the assists for all of Palace's goals in the Premier League last month before starring in the EFL Cup victory over Plymouth Argyle.

Ayew beat competition from Joachim Andersen, Eberechi Eze and Jefferson Lerma to win the accolalde.

“It’s been a while – a very long time since I’ve gotten a trophy as well!" Ayew said, speaking to Palace TV. "I’d just like to thank everyone – the fans, the club and the staff – for supporting me since Roy [Hodgson] has come in.

"He’s been really good to me and putting me into positions where I can express myself and feel more comfortable. He gives me the freedom to express myself and as a player that’s all you can ask for.

"Every game I try to tell myself that I need to be efficient and make something happen. At the moment, things are going well. It's still the start of the season, there are still a lot of games to go, and hopefully it'll continue."