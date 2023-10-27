Jordan Ayew shines with superb volley in Crystal Palace's match against Tottenham

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew displayed a standout performance in the team's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, scoring an exceptional volley for his first goal of the season.

The 31-year-old striker showcased his skills with a brilliant volley inside the box, securing his first goal of the season at Selhurst Park. This goal marked his fourth goal contribution, having already provided three assists in the campaign.

Despite his impressive performance, the match ended in a defeat for Crystal Palace against the high-flying Tottenham, who extended their lead at the top of the Premier League.

The game's opening goal was orchestrated by James Maddison, who delivered a fierce volley into the six-yard box, catching Ward off guard, resulting in an own goal. Maddison continued to influence the game, playing a crucial role just after the hour mark.

He initiated a slick play that led to substitute Brennan Johnson providing a clever cut-back for Son Heung-min, who clinically netted his eighth league goal of the season, placing him second only to Erling Haaland in the goal-scoring charts.

In an exciting stoppage-time display, Jordan Ayew executed an impressive chest and volley, beating Vicario and providing a glimmer of hope for the Eagles. However, they couldn't prevent Postecoglou's remarkable start in north London, as his 26 points out of a possible 30 represent the best record of any manager making their inaugural appearance in the Premier League.