Jordan Ayew suffers nasty head-knock against Leeds but plays on with FIVE stitches

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew received five stitches in his head but played on against Leeds United on Sunday in the English Premier League.

The Ghana international came off worse after clashing heads with Leeds United's Robin Koch just before half time.

He went straight to ground after that scary clash and that had the Crystal Palace's medical ran to his aid.

Ayew a disgusting gash above his eyebrow and reports say he needed five stitches.

After a lengthy stoppage, Ayew claimed he could continue with play and rejoined his teammates.

He was later substituted in the 65th minute as Palace fought back to win 2-1 against Leeds at home.