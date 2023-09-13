Jordan Ayew surpasses John Paintsil to become Ghana's fourth-most capped player

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has achieved a significant milestone in his international career, becoming Ghana's fourth-most capped player after his substitute appearance in the team's 3-1 victory over Liberia on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old surpassed John Paintsil, who held the record with 91 appearances, as he reached the remarkable milestone of 92 caps for the Ghanaian national team.

In the all-time appearance list for Ghana, Jordan Ayew now finds himself trailing only behind footballing legends Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, and Richard Kingson. Andre Ayew, who also featured in the Liberia match, further solidified his position at the top of the list with an impressive 115 international appearances.

Ayew's memorable appearance as a substitute in the game against Liberia didn't just boost his cap count; he also made a significant impact on the scoreline. Coming on for Ernest Nuamah in the 62nd minute, Jordan Ayew found the net in the 82nd minute, scoring the third goal for Ghana.

This goal propelled him to the 20-goal mark for the Black Stars.

Jordan Ayew's journey with the Black Stars began in 2010 when he made his debut during a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Eswatini.

His continued contributions and accomplishments on the international stage underscore his importance to the Ghanaian national team.