Jordan Ayew switches focus to Arsenal after Crystal Palace's opening day victory

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew is looking ahead to Monday's Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates.

The 31-year-old got off to a fine start in the new season, serving the assist for the winner against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last Monday.

Ayew has a good record against the Gunners, scoring against Arsenal home and away in the 2020/21 season.

"We're ambitious, but we're keeping our feet on the ground. We're not looking too far ahead as we know we have to be consistent in our performances," he told Sky Sports.

"Our focus is on Arsenal and it's going to be a very hard game. I can't predict the result, but we're looking forward to being back at Selhurst Park. My family and friends will be there, so it's going to be a very exciting night.

"My family back home will be in front of the TV so hopefully we can put smiles on people's faces."