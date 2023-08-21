Jordan Ayew targets home dominance for Crystal Place in 2023/24 season

Ghana international Jordan Ayew has stated the need fo Crystal Palace to prevail at Selhurst Park in their matches this season as they take on Arsenal in their first home game on Monday night.

After an impressive performance which saw the Eagles earn a narrow win over newly promoted Sheffield United, Palace have a higher hurdle to jump as they lock horns with last season's runners-up in a highly anticipated London derby.

The former Olympique Marseille striker while admitting the toughness of the fixture believes, his side can ultimately succeed at the end of the season if they make their home grounds a fortress.

According to him, with the fans available positive results are possible to record at home.

“At home, with our supporters and with players who have our quality, it’s normal that we put teams under pressure and make it hard for teams," he told Crystal Palace TV.

“A team like Crystal Palace have to make it difficult for every team, and at home especially, it should be our fortress, with the twelfth man that we have – our supporters.

“That’s what we try to do, and we’ll do it again on Monday. We want to have a great season, and that starts from winning games at home.”

“It’ll be a really good feeling to be back at home in front of our fans, with a really good atmosphere," he continued.

“Since I’ve been at this football club, I’ve never seen them have one game where there’s no atmosphere – every game it’s the same. They are going to back us – and we have to do the rest,” he added.

Palace only managed seven home wins in the Premier League last season while drawing the same number and losing five but are hoping to improve on the results in the ongoing campaign.