Jordan Ayew targets revenge against Man United on Saturday after Carabao Cup defeat

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is determined to seek revenge against Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League clash on Saturday following their defeat in the EFL Cup third round at Old Trafford.

Despite a 3-0 loss to the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, with goals from Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro, and Antony Martial, Ayew, who captained the team in that match, is optimistic that Crystal Palace will adopt a different approach for the weekend's game.

“We know they were just better than us tonight and we just need to go back home, recover and get ready for Saturday, because Saturday’s going to be a different game.

“I think this game has given us more desire and more will to win on Saturday,” he stated after the defeat.

Reflecting on the first half of the EFL Cup match, he noted that they had some defensive issues but adjusted their formation in the second half to address those problems.

Jordan Ayew has been a key figure for the Eagles in the ongoing season providing three assists and winning the team's Player of the Month for August.

Palace are currently 10th on the Premier League log with eight points after six games.