Jordan Ayew tells Crystal Palace fans to expect more from him this season

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew says he has more to offer Crystal Palace fans after a good start to the 2019/20 season.

The 28-year old forward has netted three times for the club in the Premier and in all the game he scored, they have gone on to win.

After three man of the match performances for the Eagles, Ayew says he is yet to hit his full potential.

“Every footballer thrives on confidence and for us strikers we have a duty to put the ball in the back of the net,” he told Mirror Sports.

“When you don’t do that and don’t play well, of course the fans have the right to demand more from you. Last season was not the best and I want to correct that this season.

“For me, I don’t think I have done something big yet. I just have to keep working and the goals will continue coming.

"All I want the fans to know is that I might not be like the old fashioned strikers who are big and tall, but I have some qualities that can cause problems to defenders and I am working hard to show my full potential."

Jordan Ayew will be leading the attack of Crystal Palace when they host champions Manchester City in the EPL this afternoon.