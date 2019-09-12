Jordan Ayew thanks Crystal Palace fans after receiving player of the month award

Ghana international Jordan Ayew is grateful to everyone at Crystal Palace, especially the fans after being named the club's player of the month for August.

Ayew won the award with an 84% majority from more than 1,000 fans who voted on the club's official app

The 28-year-old was a hugely important figure in helping push Crystal Palace into 4th in the Premier League table after four games.

Upon receiving the award, Ayew was quick to share his appreciation towards the fans for their support: "I want to thank them, and everyone at the football club. I am grateful and this is a good thing, but it is just the beginning. It gives me more energy and desire to work harder for this football club."

Jordan has two goals from his three appearances in the league so far, scoring the winner in the Eagles' last league outing against Aston Villa, as well as bagging the crucial opener for the club's historic victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.