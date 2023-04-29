Jordan Ayew urges teammates to 'keep pushing' after West Ham victory

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has entreated his Crystal Palace teammates not to grow weary of determination as the English Premier League season approaches the end.

The Eagles recorded a 4-3 win at Selhurst Park over West Ham United on Saturday to stay comfortable on the table.

West Ham took an early lead against Crystal Palace through Tomas Soucek's goal. However, Palace made a stunning comeback with three goals in 15 minutes, courtesy of Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, and Jeffrey Schlupp who scored in the 15th, 20th, and 30th minutes respectively.

Michail Antonio scored for West Ham before the break to reduce the deficit. In the second half, Eberechi Eze converted a penalty to restore Palace's two-goal lead, but Nayef Aguerd scored another consolation goal to bring West Ham back into the game but ended up on the losing side.

Ayew who was impressed with the performance advised his teammates not to relent in their remaining games.

“I’m pleased with the goal and the four goals, but not so pleased with the ones we conceded," Jordan Ayew told BBC Sports.

“Overall it was a good day. We are happy, have three points, and now we need to keep on pushing to win more games," he added.

Following the win, Crystal Palace has become the 11th side to reach the 40-point mark and are almost safe for next season.