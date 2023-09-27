GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Jordan Ayew urges youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to seize opportunities to earn more playing time

Published on: 27 September 2023
Jordan Ayew urges youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to seize opportunities to earn more playing time
Crystal Palace's Jesuran Rak-Sakyi during the Carabao Cup third round match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday September 26, 2023.

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has offered advice to young forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, encouraging him to seize the opportunities presented to him and strive to become a key player for Crystal Palace.

Rak-Sakyi, an English-born player of Ghanaian descent, featured in Crystal Palace's 3-0 defeat against Manchester United in the third round of the EFL Cup. Despite the disappointment, Ayew, who captained the team for the first time, praised the young player's talent and potential.

He further urged him to make the most of the opportunities in order to become a regular player for the Eagles.

“Jes is a very good player. He’s a future talent and did well at Charlton [on loan last season]. David is a good young player," the 33-year-old told Palace TV.

“I’m happy for them that they’re having opportunities now – it’s for them to seize them," he added.

Jordan Ayew has issued a warning to Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend at Old Trafford.

Despite Crystal Palace's unconvincing start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, Ayew's words suggest that they are determined to put up a strong performance against the Red Devils.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more