Jordan Ayew urges youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to seize opportunities to earn more playing time

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has offered advice to young forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, encouraging him to seize the opportunities presented to him and strive to become a key player for Crystal Palace.

Rak-Sakyi, an English-born player of Ghanaian descent, featured in Crystal Palace's 3-0 defeat against Manchester United in the third round of the EFL Cup. Despite the disappointment, Ayew, who captained the team for the first time, praised the young player's talent and potential.

He further urged him to make the most of the opportunities in order to become a regular player for the Eagles.

“Jes is a very good player. He’s a future talent and did well at Charlton [on loan last season]. David is a good young player," the 33-year-old told Palace TV.

“I’m happy for them that they’re having opportunities now – it’s for them to seize them," he added.

Jordan Ayew has issued a warning to Manchester United ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend at Old Trafford.

Despite Crystal Palace's unconvincing start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, Ayew's words suggest that they are determined to put up a strong performance against the Red Devils.