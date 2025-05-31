Jordan Ayew urges youngsters to be consistent after Black Stars big win over Trinidad and Tobago

Black Stars captain, Jordan Ayew, is urging the young players in the team to maintain their consistency after their impressive performance in the 4-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Unity Cup.

Ayew, who scored and assisted goals in the match, praised the team's dominant display, saying, "We approached the game really well. We made the game look simple but it wasn’t simple but the players did well, the young really did well."

Ayew encouraged the young players to build on their success, stating, "Some of them really took their opportunities and I’m happy for them. They just need to keep pushing and keep believing in themselves and keep putting in performances like this."

Ghana's win over Trinidad and Tobago secured third place in the Unity Cup, following a 2-1 loss to Nigeria in their previous match.

Nigeria went on to win the tournament, beating Jamaica 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the final ended 2-2.