Jordan Ayew voted Crystal Palace Man of the Match for the third time this season

In-form Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has been voted the Etoro Man of the Match for the third time this season after starring in Crystal Palace's win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

The 27-year old scored the winner against his former club as the Eagles recorded back to back wins in the English Premier League.

Ayew received a pass from compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp before skillfully taking on Tyrone Mings and Jack Grealish to curl in the only goal against Aston Villa.

The ex-Swansea player was voted man of the match in games against Sheffield United, Manchester United and now Aston Villa.

The Ghanaian's performances has won him fans of Crystal Palace, who kept on chanting his name in the game against Aston Villa.

The striker could make the list for the player of the month of August after scoring two goals in three games.

Jordan Ayew joined the South Londoners in the summer on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan at the Selhurst park.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin