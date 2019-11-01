Jordan Ayew voted Crystal Palace Player of the Month for October

Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew has been voted as Crystal Palace player of the month for October, having scored two goals from three games for the Eagles.

This is the second player of the month award received by the Ghanaian this season.

After Palace won, lost and drew their respective games against West Ham United, Manchester City, and Arsenal, fans voted for their Player of the Month, with Ayew receiving 34% of votes cast.

The Ghana striker beat Gary Cahill (21%) and James McArthur (16%) to pick up his second Player of the Month trophy in three months.

The 28-year-old has been in great form this season, scoring four goals in nine Premier League games.

His goals have come in crucial games against Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa.