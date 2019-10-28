Jordan Ayew voted Man of the Match in Crystal Palace draw at Arsenal

Jordan Ayew has been was voted Crystal Palace Man of the Match for his performance against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Ghana striker- who scored a crucial 52nd-minute goal to earn a point against the Gunners - earned 26% of votes from Palace fans.

He beat Wilfried Zaha (24%) to first place, with James McArthur finishing third on 19%.

Ayew's headed effort was his fourth goal of the season and led to him picking up his third Man of the Match award to add to his ManBetX Player of the Month trophy for August.