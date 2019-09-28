Jordan Ayew works hard but he's never got the recognition he deserves- Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew believes junior brother Jordan does not get the recognition he deserves despite working hard.

The Crystal Palace attacker has enjoyed a very good start to the season and was even named the club's player for the month of August.

But his senior brother Andre Ayew insists Jordan is now getting respect he deserves.

"He (Jordan) is a player who works hard but he's never got the recognition he deserves and I think bit by bit people are beginning to recognise his work," Andre told the BBC.

"He is a player who plays good football, works hard and can score goals and I think he has done well since he has been in England and I hope he keeps and going on like this.

"He has the quality to even do much better and hopefully, very soon we will meet in the Premier League.'

Jordan has scored two goals in five games in the English Premier League this season, and his brother Andre Ayew is keen on helping Swansea City return to the top flight.