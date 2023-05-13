Jordan Ayew's assist helps Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew was in action for Crystal Palace in their Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles bounced back to winning ways after their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend as in-form Eberechie Eze scored a brace to inspire them to victory.

After the 30-minute minute, Palace showed desperation to get the first goal as Jordan instigated a dangerous attack while he found Eze in the area with his pass. The Palace midfielder scored to record his ninth goal of the season.

Eze doubled the lead in the 58th minute when Michael Olise's pass found him in the box.

Jordan Ayew's compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp could not be fit in time for the encounter following a knock that he suffered in their previous game with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, Ghana's Antoine Semenyo did not make the matchday squad for Bournemouth.

It was the Eagles' 11th Premier League win of the season after 36 games. They now have 43 points with two matches to end the season.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have suffered back-to-back defeats courtesy of the result and would have to bounce back quickly to avoid relegation in their next two games. The Cherries will host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in their next match before playing their last game at Goodison Park against fellow strugglers Everton.