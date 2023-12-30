Jordan Ayew's impressive performance helps Crystal Palace beat Brentford

Crystal Palace recorded a dominant 3-1 triumph over Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with Ghana striker Jordan Ayew delivering an exceptional performance.

Despite conceding an early goal, Ayew played a pivotal role in his team's recovery, contributing an assist and helping to create numerous scoring opportunities.

Brentford took the lead through Keane Lewis-Potter, but Ayew's precise cross found Olise at the far post, and he expertly volleyed the ball into the net. This goal marked the second time that Ayew and Olise have combined in recent days, following their partnership in the game against Chelsea.

Eberechi Eze scored Palace's second goal, putting them ahead before halftime. Olise then added a third goal early in the second half, securing the victory for his team.

This result brings an end to Palace's run of eight matches without a win, while Brentford suffered their fifth consecutive league defeat.

Ayew has been instrumental in his team's success this season, contributing the most goals and assists (7) in the Premier League. His impending departure to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations will undoubtedly be felt by the club, as he is expected to join the Black Stars camp no later than January 3 in preparation for the tournament in Ivory Coast.