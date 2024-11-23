Jordan Ayew's late penalty consolation can't stop Chelsea’s charge

Leicester City fell short in a spirited contest at the King Power Stadium, losing 2-1 to Chelsea in Premier League Round 12.

Despite Jordan Ayew’s late penalty giving the home side a glimmer of hope, Enzo Maresca’s team held firm to claim all three points.

Chelsea's dominance was clear from the start, and their breakthrough came in the 15th minute. Enzo FernÃ¡ndez showcased his playmaking prowess, threading a delightful pass to Nicolas Jackson, who coolly slotted into the bottom-right corner. Jackson’s fourth away goal in as many games left the Foxes chasing shadows.

In the 75th minute, FernÃ¡ndez doubled the visitors’ lead, heading home after Marc Cucurella's pinpoint cross carved Leicester’s defense apart.

Leicester’s frustration boiled over late in the game, but a VAR intervention gifted them a lifeline. Ayew stepped up in stoppage time to convert a penalty, his third goal of the season, squeezing it past Robert SÃ¡nchez.

Despite a surge of momentum, Leicester couldn’t find the equalizer. Chelsea extended their head-to-head superiority to 15 wins, leaving the Foxes preparing to regroup for Brentford next week.