Crystal Palace's Ghana striker Jordan Ayew scored a stunning goal, but it was not enough to secure a win for his team as they were held to a draw by Everton in the Premier League on Monday night.

The match ended 1-1, with Ayew's goal being cancelled out by a late header from Everton's Amadou Onana.

Ayew's goal was a highlight of the match, as he thumped a powerful shot into the far corner past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The goal was his third of the season, and he has now been involved in goals for Palace in the Premier League, with five assists to his name.

Despite Ayew's impressive performance, Palace were unable to hold on for the win, as Onana's header in the 84th minute secured a point for Everton.

The result means that Palace remain in 15th place in the table, while Everton move up to 16th.

The match was played amidst uncertainty surrounding Palace's management situation, as it was announced earlier on Monday that manager Roy Hodgson had stepped down due to health reasons.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner has been appointed as Hodgson's replacement, and he will take charge of the team going forward.

Overall, Ayew's stunning goal was not enough to give Palace the win, but his performance will have given fans hope for the future under new management.