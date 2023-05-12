Jorginho has been ‘best at training’ in recent weeks - Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has praised teammate Jorginho for his recent performances in training and games.

Speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of Arsenal's game against Brighton this weekend, Partey admitted that Jorginho has been better than him in training in recent weeks, and that he has no problem seeing the Italian midfielder starting ahead of him in games.

Partey sees competition between the two midfielders as a positive thing that will only help Arsenal to get better.

He said, “For me, it is something that always happened. I have always had competition, which is good for me. I enjoy it. The purpose of the club is to create competition and that helps the club to grow more, and also pushes us to be able to give our best in the game.”

Partey also expressed happiness that every player is ready to step in, adding that it keeps everyone on their toes. He hopes that everyone in his position will be ready to step in when they have the chance.

Arsenal will hope to secure victory on Saturday against Brighton to stay in the hunt for the title as they sit one point behind leaders Manchester City.

With the team looking to finish the season on a high note, the competition for starting spots among the midfielders should ensure that the Gunners give their best effort in every game.