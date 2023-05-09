Jorginho reacts to Arsenal manager’s decision to start him ahead of Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has revealed why Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has started him ahead of Thomas Partey in recent games.

Jorginho began Arsenal's win over Chelsea, as well as their victory over Newcastle United at the expense of Thomas Partey who had been a regular starter for the team.

The former Chelsea player discussed the differences between himself and Partey after the game against Newcastle, adding that both players contribute to Arsenal's midfield depth. Arteta, according to him, bases his strategy in each game on their distinguishing characteristics.

"I think we are two different players that can adapt for the coach in different games. I think the coach has two good choices and depending on what game and what type of players he wants on the pitch," he explained.

"The only thing we can do is be ready when he needs us and give our best to help the team."

With a string of outstanding performances, Thomas Partey has helped Arsenal regain their place in the UEFA Champions League, scoring three goals in 30 games.

Jorginho has started six of Arsenal's eleven Premier League games since joining in the January transfer window, whereas Partey has started 26 from the beginning of the season.

The Gunners are still hopeful of winning the Premier League title despite trailing one point behind Manchester City who have an outstanding match to play.