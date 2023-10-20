GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Jose Mourinho is the best manager I ever had - Michael Essien

Published on: 20 October 2023
Former Ghana international Michael Essien has reaffirmed his admiration for veteran manager Jose Mourinho stating that he is the best he ever played for during his days as a footballer.

The former Bastia midfield dynamo was one of the Portuguese manager's favourites having played under him at both Chelsea and Real Madrid.

The duo were notably successful together at Chelsea, particularly during Mourinho's first stint where the English side won Premier League trophies and the FA Cup among others.

The former Black Stars midfielder who currently serves as an assistant coach for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland expressed his opinion about the AS Roma manager saying "People know my connection with Jose Mourinho so yeah [he's the best manager I have had]," in an interview with Goal.

He also hailed Paul Scholes as one of his toughest opponents.

"I have faced a lot of good players in my career. It's difficult to tell. I face the likes of Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta and a lot...Steven Gerrard. But I always say Paul Scholes is one of the players that was quite tough."

