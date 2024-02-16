Jose Mourinho makes joke about Essien's age as he opens up on relationship with African players

Former AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, has opened up on his relationship with Michael Essien and African players.

The Portuguese gaffer enjoyed huge success with African players, winning two UEFA Champions League titles with stars like Benni McCarthy and Samuel Eto'o playing key roles in his teams.

Meanwhile, in England, Didier Drogba, Essien and John Mikel Obi were pivotal during his time at Chelsea.

Essien followed Mourinho to Real Madrid for a season-long loan before returning to Chelsea to win the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

According to Mourinho, he had to stop Essien from calling his 'daddy' as he jokingly claimed he was almost his age.

"To be honest, I love Africans and especially their players. The African player is very loyal. Some players call me 'dad', like Michael Essien, even though they are almost my age!" he told Rio Ferdinand's FIVE Podcast.

Mourinho is adored in Africa due to his desire to give opportunities to players from the continent.

"It's simple, I can't go to Africa anymore! The supporters are crazy, everywhere!! coached Didier Drogba, Salomon Kalou who is Ivorian, Samuel Eto'o from Cameroon, Michael Essien, Muntari from Ghana, John Nigerian Obi Mikel...I've had guys from all over Africa. Every time I go there, I can't walk on the street. People love me so much! Even in Europe where there are a lot of Africans, they adore me," he said.