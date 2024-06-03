"Jose Mourinho will impact Turkish football"- Fenerbahce legend Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah believes the arrival of legendary coach, Jose Mourinho, to Turkey will hugely have positive effects on the game.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid gaffer was announced as the new coach of Fenerbahce on Monday, with the Portuguese returning to management a few months after he parted ways with AS Roma.

Appiah, who played for the Turkish giants between 2005 to 2008, winning the league and Turkish Cup in 2007, insists Mourinho's appointment is a huge boost to football in the European country.

"I’m so excited because when it comes to Fenerbahce the fans are crazy. The character of Mourinho is going to fit so well with the club. His fame and coaching skills are going to give something huge to the Turkish Super League in general," he said, as quoted by Responsible Gambling.

Fenerbache were beaten to the Turkish Super Lig title by Galatasaray despite amassing 99 points at the end of the campaign.

Mourinho will work with Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku, who joined the club last summer from Strasbourg.

The former Inter Milan manager will officially begin work after the 2024 European championship.