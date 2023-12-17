Jose Mourinho's dream team unveiled: Michael Essien overlooked in star-studded XI

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien, a pivotal player during Jose Mourinho's tenure at Chelsea, finds himself conspicuously absent from Mourinho's illustrious all-time best XI team.

The revered Portuguese coach, renowned for managing top-tier talent across various leagues, compiled a formidable 4-3-3 formation featuring players he coached at clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, AS Roma, Tottenham Hotspur, and Inter Milan.

Despite nurturing relationships with several African talents like Sulley Muntari, Salomon Kalou, and John Obi Mikel, only Didier Drogba, hailing from Ivory Coast, secured a spot in Mourinho's Dream Team.

Notable omissions from the lineup include the likes of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and Sergio Ramos, who engaged in intense El Clasico battles under Mourinho at Real Madrid against Barcelona.

Mourinho's preferred XI showcases a formidable array of talent:

- Goalkeeper: Petr Cech - Right Back: Javier Zanetti - Center Backs: John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho - Left Back: William Gallas - Midfielders: Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Mesut Ozil - Wingers: Cristiano Ronaldo (RW), Eden Hazard (LW) - Striker: Didier Drogba

Players from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and AS Roma (Mourinho's current team) failed to secure a spot in this exclusive lineup.