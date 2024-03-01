Jose Peseiro steps down as Nigeria coach after leading team to AFCON 2023 final

Jose Peseiro has left his role as Nigeria's coach after leading the team to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

In a statement posted on social media, Peseiro expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with Nigeria.

He said, "It has been 22 months of immense dedication, sacrifice, emotion, and enormous enthusiasm. We feel a sense of fulfilment."

He also thanked the team and its officials, adding, "Guys, we are thankful; it has been a privilege to be part of this family. We will miss you, but we will always be there for you, no matter where you are. A big hug to all of you."

Peseiro was appointed as Nigeria's coach in May 2022, despite concerns about his past record.

However, he successfully led the team to qualify for the delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Ivory Coast last month.

Although the team lost in the final 2-1 to the host nation, Peseiro's efforts were appreciated by many.

Despite his success, Peseiro faced criticism for his defensive tactics, but he remained committed to the team and its goals.

His departure will likely trigger a search for a new coach, with some calling for the Nigeria Football Federation to consider hiring a local coach who is more affordable.