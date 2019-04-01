Joseph Adjei shines again as Al Malkiya continue fairytale run in AFC

Ghana youth midfielder Joseph Adjei was at his usual best for Al Malkiya during their shock 2-1 win over Al Qadsia in the Asian Football Cup on Monday afternoon.

Al Malkiya have the surprise package in this season’s AFC competition after picking 4 points from their opening two games in the group.

The Bahraini outfit continued their fairytale run in the competition after defying the bookies to beat Kuwaiti giants Al Qadsia 2-1 at their own Mohammed Al-Hamad Stadium.

Al Malkiya shot into the lead against the round of play courtesy Hashim Sayed on the 43rd minute.

The hosts leveled the score line through Nasser Al Salman on the 70th minute mark.

But Sayed struck again two minutes later to ensure Malkiya run away with the three points.

Adjei, who was at the heart of midfield, was moved in defense as coach Ahmed Al-Dakhil tweaked his tactics in the dying embers of the match.

The Ghanaian didn’t disappoint as he became a stumbling block to the hosts ambition to grab a point from the game as he used his towering figure to pick all the high balls.

Adjei has featured in every game since joining the side late last year.

Al Malkiya are sitting atop of the group with 7 points, two ahead of second place side Al Ahed.