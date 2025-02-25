Joseph Aidoo 'devastated' as fresh injury setback sidelines on loan Real Valladolid defender

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo has been dealt another blow in his injury-plagued campaign, with a fresh setback expected to keep him out for action for at least three weeks.

The 28-year-old, who returned to action for a long injury layoff, has been hit with another major setback in his recovery process.

The Ghana international has been ruled out between 2-3 weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury during Real Valladolid's 7-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao at the weekend.

The centre-back was subbed after 65 minutes with the club confirming on Tuesday that the Ghana star won't be available up until next three weeks.

Aidoo is reportedly devastated over the latest twist to his injury woes as he will have to work his sucks off in the treatment room once again to gain full fitness.

Aidoo suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg with the Ghana national team, a devastating injury that occurred around the half-hour mark in a friendly against Mexico on October 14, 2023.

His recovery sidelined him for most of the season, and upon his return, he struggled for game time at Celta Vigo, managing only a single one-minute appearance.

In search of regular football, Aidoo made a winter transfer move to Valladolid, a club battling for survival in La Liga.

The 28-year-old defender began his European career in 2015 with Swedish club Hammarby before moving to KRC Genk in Belgium two years later.

His return to competitive action marked a significant step in his comeback, but appears he may have a lot of work to do to stay fully fit.