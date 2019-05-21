GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 May 2019
Joseph Aidoo eyes Champion League after Belgian title winning feat with Genk
Joseph Aidoo

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo is relishing playing in the UEFA Champions League next season after helping Genk to win the Belgian title.

The centre-back played a key role in the title success forming a strong partnership Sebastien Dewaest.

He made 33 appearances in the championship run-in and scored one goal.

Aidoo is looking at debuting in the prestigious Champions League with Blauw-Wit next term.

''That is of course really great. For me that is a big dream come true,'' the former Ghana U20 international said.

''This is a great feeling. I can safely say that this is the best moment of my career.

''We knew from the start of the season that we had a strong team and that we could achieve something, but that does not mean that you immediately think of that title.

''This was a fantastic season for Racing Genk.''

