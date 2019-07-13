Joseph Aidoo given days off by Celta Vigo, set to start training on July 26

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has been given days off by new club Celta Vigo following his involvement with the Black Stars at the Nations Cup.

The former KRC Genk defender joined the Sky Blues on a five year deal and was unveiled on Friday at the club's Baladios stadium.

After completing the necessary formalities, the technical team of the club handed the Ghana international some few days off to recuperate.

Aidoo travelled to Spain on Wednesday night from Egypt at the end of Ghana's campaign at Africa Cup of Nations to seal the deal before he was unveiled to the fans of the club on Friday.

Celta Vigo coughed a whopping € 5 million to sign Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo who helped Genk to win the Belgian league title last season.

The former Genk player will sign autographs to the fans on the pitch as part of the unveiling.

He played 33-matches in the 2018-19 season for Genk helping them to clinch the Belgium Pro League title last season.

His remarkable performance earned him a place in Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations squad where he made his debut in the final group game against Guinea-Bissau.