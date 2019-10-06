Joseph Aidoo impresses in Celta Vigo's win over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo produced yet another impressive defensive display as Celta Vigo earned a crucial home win in La Liga on Sunday.

The Celts beat Athletic Bilbao by a lone goal scored by Iago Aspas at the Balaidos.

Aidoo scored a rating of 7.11 from whoscored.com after a pass success percentage of 91, 5.35% possession and winning one tackle to help Celta keep a deserved clean sheet.

The 24-year-old has become one of Celta's most trusted players with his impressive displays earning him rave reviews in Spain.

He has featured in every match since being dropped for the opening game of the season.