GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Joseph Aidoo nominated for Celta Vigo’s Player of the Month award for September

Published on: 12 October 2019

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has been nominated for Celta Vigo’s Player of the month award for September.

The former Genk defender has been one of the most outstanding players for the team since joining the club in the summer for 8 million euros.

Joseph Aidoo has been nominated alongside Estrella Galicia and Ruben Blanco.

Fans can choose between goalkeeper Rubén Blanco, central Joseph Aidoo and midfielder Fran Beltrán. The participants in the vote, through the official Twitter account of the Vigués club.

The 24-year old has played in seven matches for Celta Vigo this season

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Related Videos

Comments