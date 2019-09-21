Joseph Aidoo plays through pain barrier to help Celta Vigo hold Partey’s Atletico Madrid

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo was at his usual best for Celta Vigo despite suffering a knock midway through their goalless draw with Thomas Partey’s Atletico Madrid in the Spanish LaLiga on Saturday night.

An injury in the 64th minute could not stop Aidoo from playing 90 minutes to help the Sea-Blue lads secure a vital point against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The guardsman managed 94% pass success rate, won one tackle, and made two aerial duels with a clean sheet to cap off a wonderful night marred by a slight injury.

On the other side of the divide, Partey was thrown into the game on the 60th-minute mark as Diego Simeone’s men went in search for the maximum points.

Despite midfielder’s introduction, the Celta Vigo held on to finish the match with a point.

Aidoo has quickly established himself as a key cog in the Balaidos outfit since joining from Belgian side KRC Genk this summer.

Partey meanwhile did not start the game having recovered from a knock he picked up in midweek against Juventus in the Champions League.