Joseph Aidoo recovers from injury scare to help Celta Vigo snatch late draw against Espanyol

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo made a quick return from the injury he suffered last Saturday to help Celta Vigo to a 1-1 draw against Espanyol on Thursday evening.

Aidoo was stretched off at the end of the game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday following a collision with Diego Costa.

However, the 23-year old was passed fit and made the starting line up for Celta Vigo as they snatched a late draw at the Balaidos.

The former Genk defender lasted the entire duration and produced another impressive performance for the Sky Blues.

After a barren first half, Andria Pedrosa opened the scoring for the travelling side in just three minutes into the second half.

However with just the final kick of the game, Celta Vigo pulled parity after Santi Mina rose high to head in a Hugo Mallo cross.

Aidoo has featured in five La Liga games since joining the Celtics in the summer transfer window.

