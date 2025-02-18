Joseph Aidoo set to play under new coach as Real Valladolid sack Diego Cocca

Ghana's Joseph Aidoo is set to be play under a coach at Real Valladolid after the club parted ways with head coach Diego Cocca after a difficult run of results left the club at the bottom of the La Liga standings.

Cocca, who took charge in December 2024, managed the team for only eight games, winning just one match. His tenure ended on a sour note following a 4-0 defeat to Sevilla on February 17, 2025, which extended Valladolid's losing streak.

With the team struggling to find form, Cocca’s dismissal was confirmed on Tuesday, February 18.

This change comes as Ghanaian defender Aidoo, who joined Valladolid on loan from Celta Vigo in January, is set to play under his third coach of the season.

Aidoo began the 2024-2025 campaign under Claudio GirÃ¡ldez at Celta Vigo before making the move to Valladolid, where he played two matches under Cocca.

Now, with Cocca’s departure, Aidoo will look to adapt to a new tactical approach under Valladolid’s next manager, who is yet to be officially named.

Reports suggest that former Real Madrid star Guti is among the candidates to take over the managerial role.

As Valladolid continues to fight relegation, the club’s leadership faces mounting pressure to stabilize the team and secure its top-flight status for the remainder of the season.