Joseph Aidoo shines as Celta Vigo draw against Sevilla in La Liga

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo produced another solid performance as Celta Vigo went to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium to draw 1-1 with Sevilla.

The summer signing was given the nod to start again after impressing last week against Valencia, helping Celta Vigo win 1-O.

Aidoo was rock solid and played the entire duration as the game ended 1-1 on Friday night.

Sevilla took the lead through Franco Vasquez in the 81st minute but former Barcelona player Dennis Suarez levelled for the travelling side four minutes later.

Joseph Aidoo is gradually winning the hearts of the Celta Vigo fans with his stupendous performances for the La Liga side.

The former Inter Allies defender joined the Spanish club in the summer transfer window from Belgium champions KRC Genk.